Vergecast: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event, Microsoft’s open app store rules, and Peloton’s layoffs

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week’s episode covers these big tech stories: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event, the latest updates in tech regulation and antitrust policy, and the various troubles at Peloton this week.
Verge editor Chris Welch joins Nilay, Dieter, and Verge managing editor Alex Cranz to discuss his hands-on experience using Samsung’s new phones — the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus — and the rebranding of Samsung’s Note line.
Senior reporter Adi Robertson also joins the show to explain this week in antitrust policy: the Open App Markets Act passing through the Senate Judiciary Committee, Microsoft following up with its own open app store rules, and what this could mean for the future of side-loading apps.
And for her first appearance on The Vergecast, wearables reporter Victoria Song explains what is going on at Peloton this week — from CEO John Foley stepping down, the firing of 2,800 employees, and its financial troubles that led to speculation of acquisition.
You can listen to the full discussion of all these topics here or in your preferred podcast player.
