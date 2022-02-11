Twitter is having some problems

Twitter appeared to be having some issues Friday; it’s not working on desktop for some people, and the problems seem more prevalent on the West Coast. While researching a story, tweets wouldn’t load on a specific profile for me, and then an error message appeared that wouldn’t go away.

However, things seem to be improving. The error has disappeared, though I’m still having some trouble loading profiles. Downdetector is showing a spike in user reports, with about 37,000 reporting problems as of this writing.

Looking at Downdetector’s outage map, it appears the issues have primarily affected West Coast users. That includes me — I’m based in Portland, OR. (Perhaps that red dot over Portland is the Downdetector report I made.)

Three California-based Verge staffers said they’ve been seeing problems, though many East Coast-based staffers seem to be having no issues. TweetDeck has also continued to work for me without problems.

Twitter’s status page, at least at the time of publishing, is showing that all systems are operational. Twitter didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about the potential outage.

Developing...