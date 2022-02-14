Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti is still missing, and the company refuses to say what’s going on

Nvidia announced its RTX 3090 Ti with faster memory and better performance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in early January. After originally promising more information by the end of January, Nvidia has since remained silent about pricing or a release date for the RTX 3090 Ti. Now, the company is refusing to say what’s going on.

“We don’t currently have more info to share on the RTX 3090 Ti, but we’ll be in touch when we do,” Nvidia spokesperson Jen Andersson recently told The Verge.

Just days after Nvidia’s original announcement of the RTX 3090 Ti, TweakTown and VideoCardz reported that Nvidia had halted the production of the flagship GPU. The company had reportedly been planning to release the RTX 3090 Ti on January 27th, but BIOS and hardware issues have apparently led to delays. January passed without any further details from Nvidia, leading to many wondering if the company had forgotten to launch its new flagship GPU.

We still don’t know a price or release date for the RTX 3090 Ti

It’s not clear when we’ll hear more about the RTX 3090 Ti beyond some basic specs. Nvidia previously revealed that the card looks almost identical to the RTX 3090, but will include 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps. That’s the same amount of VRAM as the RTX 3090 but with a nearly 7.7 percent faster memory clock. The RTX 3090 Ti will also include 40 teraflops of GPU performance, around 11 percent faster than the RTX 3090.

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to see exactly how well this card performs against the RTX 3090 and AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT. We still don’t have a price for the RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s likely to debut close to $2,000 considering the RTX 3090 retailed for $1,499.