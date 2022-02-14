Verizon’s experiencing a state-wide outage in Georgia

Verizon confirmed it is experiencing a major outage that appears to be affecting Georgia and small pockets of Florida, according to a report from local news site WTXL Tallahassee. Wireless customers report they can’t make calls, connect to data service, or send and receive text messages. According to a chart from Down Detector, reports of connectivity problems started around 2PM ET, with issues mostly reported in Georgia.

“We are aware of network disruptions impacting some customers in parts of Georgia,” Verizon spokesperson Karen Schulz told The Verge. “Our engineers are working to quickly identify and resolve this issue.”

It’s unclear what has caused the outage or when connectivity is expected to return, but the outage is likely heavily impacting businesses who use Verizon’s services and potentially even calls to 911. As reported by local news station WJCL, it seems that some counties are taking precautions when it comes to emergency calls — Chatham County officials say emergency calls aren’t affected, while Bulloch County is advising people to use landlines to call 911. Judging by Down Detector’s data, it looks like reports of outages have been slowly declining since around 3:30PM ET, however, which could be a good sign.