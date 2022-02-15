The Halo TV show is already renewed for a second season

The live-action Halo show on Paramount Plus has been renewed for a second season, just over a month before the first season is set to premiere. According to a press release, David Wiener (who’s worked on shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Homecoming, and Brave New World) will act as showrunner and executive producer for the second season. The news was announced during an investor event, where ViacomCBS also said that it’s rebranding as Paramount as part of its focus on streaming.

Announcing a season two renewal early might help pull in skeptical viewers who remember incidents like Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop, which was abruptly canceled shortly after season one aired. The live-action Halo has already been through a long development process, as it was announced in 2018 as a Showtime series but later became a Paramount Plus exclusive.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

In a statement, Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins said, “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber of American Gods as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone of Californication as Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor, the voice actress for Cortana in the Halo games, as Master Chief’s beloved AI assistant. The first season of the show will debut on the Paramount Plus streaming service on March 24th, 2022, and you can watch the trailer below.