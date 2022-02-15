Paramount Plus is getting an Idris Elba-helmed Knuckles TV show

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t be the only time we get to hear Knuckles voiced by Idris Elba. At an investor presentation on Tuesday, Paramount announced that a series focused on the red echidna is in the works for its Paramount Plus streaming service, and Elba will reprise his role. And that’s not the only Sonic news from Paramount: even though we’re still weeks away from the April 8th release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount also said Tuesday that a third movie is in development.

Details about both of the upcoming projects are light beyond this initial announcement, though Deadline reports the Knuckles-focused series will debut in 2023. But it seems Paramount’s take on Sonic has been popular enough to warrant continued expansion.

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed,” Sega Corporation CEO Haruki Satomi said in a statement. “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.”