It’s already time to get nostalgic about your 2022 Apple Music listening

A month and a half into 2022, Apple Music’s roundup of your listening habits throughout the year is already live, 9to5Mac reports. Unlike Spotify, whose Wrapped feature launches each December, Apple’s competing Music Replay feature is available from now until the end of the year. So if you’re an Apple Music subscriber keen to see what your music tastes have been like over the past 47 days, now’s the time.

Of course, there’s a decent chance you haven’t actually listened to enough music this year for Apple Music to generate your Replay summary. As 9to5Mac notes, the summary shows your top 100 most played songs, your top 10 played albums, and your most listened to artists. You can find your stats by heading over to replay.music.apple.com, or the “Listen Now” tab in the Apple Music app.

As my colleague Chaim pointed out last year, the quality of Apple’s summary pales in comparison to Spotify’s, which offers flashy infographics, mood boards, and a personalized summary of how your listening ranks among other music listeners. And limiting its availability to December arguably makes Wrapped feel like more of an occasion, as evidenced by the amount of people who gleefully share their summaries on social media. But if you’re someone who doesn’t like to wait, then Apple’s approach could be far more to your liking.