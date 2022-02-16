Bose now lets you customize the EQ of its QuietComfort 45 headphones

Owners of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones can now customize the bass, mid-range, and treble EQ settings to their liking. With a new firmware update released yesterday, the QC45s are no longer stuck on their default, out-of-the-box tuning. You can dial in your preferred settings or choose from a few of Bose’s own presets, including bass boost, treble reducer, and so on.

QC45 owners are already comparing the EQ adjustments on Reddit, with many dialing up the bass response a bit. I noted in my review of the otherwise-excellent QC45s that it was disappointing to see them released without EQ customization, so I’m glad the company got around to adding it.

The latest QC45 firmware also “makes it easier to pair with and connect to Windows PCs,” according to Bose’s release notes.

To install the newest update for the QC45s: