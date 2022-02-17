Oppo releases official images of new Find X5 flagship phone

Oppo has released official images of its latest flagship phone, which will be part of the Find X5 series. The company posted pictures of black and white versions of the device along with details on its launch event, which will take place at 6am ET on February 24th, just ahead of Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

The Find X5 Pro has already leaked extensively, with the Hasselblad partnership and branding revealed in a hands-on photo last month. Oppo made the Hasselblad partnership official earlier this week, following last year’s collaboration between the camera company and Oppo sub-brand OnePlus.

Oppo says the Find X5 Pro has a “cutting-edge camera like no other” and a “futuristic flagship design” made from a “beautifully unique ceramic material.” Hasselblad partnership aside, the unusually shaped camera bump says “Powered by MariSilicon,” which is a reference to the MariSilicon X, Oppo’s newly developed in-house neural processing unit. The company claims it “overcomes smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge — nighttime recording.”

Oppo also confirms in a press release that the Find X5 Pro will use Qualcomm’s latest flagship-grade processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. For more official information on the rest of the phone’s specs and features, though, we’ll have to wait until the launch event on February 24th.