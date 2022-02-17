Snapchat will start letting you change your username later this month

Snapchat will let users change their usernames with an update arriving globally later this month, the company announced today. It means you’ll be able to leave behind the name you used originally without having to create an entirely new account. Snapchat says the new feature will be available for both iOS and Android, and will launch on February 23rd.

In order to change your username, head to the profile screen by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera. Tap the gear icon, then “Username” and select “Change Username.” Changing a username won’t have any impact on your contacts, Snap code, Snap Score, or memories, according to Snapchat’s press release.

Be warned that you can only change a username once in a year, and Snap adds that you won’t be able to pick a handle that’s been used in the past, even by yourself. So if you were hoping to secure a username that’s already registered and inactive, this change won’t help there. Plus, once you switch, it seems your old username is gone forever. The feature was previously available to users in Australia, according to The Tab.