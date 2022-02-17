 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter is having some Thursday problems

For the second time in a week

By Jay Peters
Another rocky day for the social media platform.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter’s having a rough February. Following some problems last Friday, the social network is having some issues on Thursday as well. So far, it doesn’t seem to be a full-on outage, but there are a handful of small issues.

I’m having trouble loading tweets on profiles in my browser. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared an image of what looks to be a largely blank page. Searching “twitter down” on Twitter shows a number of people are experiencing issues. (Though they are still apparently able to tweet.) And a few Verge staffers have noticed problems.

Downdetector is also showing a spike in user reports of issues, and a map indicates the problems might be worse for those near New York City.

Downdetector’s outage map as of 11:51AM ET.
Screenshot by Jay Peters

Despite our feelings that something might be off, Twitter’s status page is showing that all systems are operational. When reached for comment, Twitter said it’s looking into what might be going on.

