Twitter is having some Thursday problems

Twitter’s having a rough February. Following some problems last Friday, the social network is having some issues on Thursday as well. So far, it doesn’t seem to be a full-on outage, but there are a handful of small issues.

I’m having trouble loading tweets on profiles in my browser. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared an image of what looks to be a largely blank page. Searching “twitter down” on Twitter shows a number of people are experiencing issues. (Though they are still apparently able to tweet.) And a few Verge staffers have noticed problems.

Twitter flipped a switch but forgot to handle the nulls, so the tweet pages in the web app appears to error / be empty#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/1ggcyWP2lb — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 17, 2022

Downdetector is also showing a spike in user reports of issues, and a map indicates the problems might be worse for those near New York City.

Despite our feelings that something might be off, Twitter’s status page is showing that all systems are operational. When reached for comment, Twitter said it’s looking into what might be going on.