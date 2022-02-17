Crunchyroll now has something Netflix doesn’t: a Switch app

Crunchyroll has come to the Nintendo Switch just in time for those of you waiting to binge all of Demon Slayer season 2 on the go.

Starting today, Crunchyroll will be available for download from the Switch eShop for free. You can watch anime on your Switch in docked, tabletop, or handheld mode while premium subscribers can watch shows offline, making it perfect for long trips. Hopefully, it will be a much improved experience versus the Crunchyroll app on other platforms. The Apple TV version is particularly excruciating to use.

Even with the addition of Crunchyroll, there still aren’t too many streaming services available on the Switch. So far, the console lags behind PlayStation and Xbox offering only Hulu, YouTube, Twitch, and, exclusively in Japan, Niconico.

There’s still no word on when Netflix will finally be added to the Switch. In the past, Nintendo has said it’s amenable to bringing the streaming service to the console, but that hasn’t yet materialized. For now, between the roguelike Hades and the addition of Crunchyroll, Switch users can finally have the power of god and anime on their side.