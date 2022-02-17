Twitter is bringing pinned DMs to everyone

Twitter is now rolling out pinned DMs, the company announced Thursday. The feature was previously only available to Twitter Blue subscribers, but it’s now coming to everyone on Android, iOS, and the web.

The feature doesn’t seem to be fully rolled out just yet. I have access to it on the iOS app, but not on Twitter’s web app. On the iOS app, you can swipe to the side on a conversation to reveal a pin, and if you tap that, the conversation will be moved to a new “Pinned conversations” section at the top of your DM inbox.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Pins could be a useful way to keep a handful of conversations easily accessible, though I can see how some people might be disappointed to know that you can only keep six at the top of the list.

Now that pins are rolling out more widely, there are two features that currently live under Twitter Blue’s exclusive Labs label: longer video uploads and NFT profile pictures. If you want to try those out now, you’ll have to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs $2.99 per month in the US (and varies depending on where you are based).