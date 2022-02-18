This Xbox Series X bundle is available at Gamestop for PowerUp Pro members

If you’re a member of GameStop’s PowerUp Pro Rewards program, you can grab an Xbox Series X bundle if you head down to your local Gamestop. This exclusively in-store event begins when their doors open, and while some GameStop stores don’t open until 11 AM local time, some can open as early as 9 AM, so check the hours of your local participating GameStop to plan accordingly.

The bundle being offered includes the console, a pair of wireless controllers, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card. And while GameStop didn’t reveal the price of the bundle, it should cost around $655, the total of all the accessories when paired with the console.

There are a number of best practices we recommend with every restock, but considering this is exclusively an in-store event, the best advice we can give is to line up as early as possible.

But before you grab your pup, tent, and tailgate chair, make sure to confirm you have a valid PowerUp Pro Rewards membership. This restock event is exclusive to members of GameStop’s loyalty program, an annual subscription to the service costs $14.99 a year. So to avoid tripping at the finish line, either sign up or make sure your dues are paid before you head out.

If you strike out this time around, just remember that persistence is key, and that there will very likely be another restock happening in the next week or so. The Verge deals team keeps tabs on restocks at GameStop and other retailers, so make sure to subscribe to our newsletter and check back regularly for the latest restock info.

