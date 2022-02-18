Majora’s Mask comes to the Nintendo Switch on Elden Ring launch day

It’s official: you can mark off February 25th in your calendar as a day to spend hours battling enemies and solving puzzles in a twisted fantasy world. What? Elden Ring? No, I’m talking about The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Nintendo has confirmed that the cult classic Zelda game will be added to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 library next week.

Majora’s Mask was released in 2000 and visually looks similar to its predecessor, the seminal Ocarina of Time. It’s a darker and very different game, however, built around a repeating three-day cycle where Link has to figure out how to save the world from imminent destruction by the moon. A remake for the 3DS, called The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, was released in 2015.

Nintendo 64 games are available to subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online who pay up for the new $49.99-a-year Expansion Pack tier of the service. The Expansion Pack also includes a selection of Sega Genesis games and extra content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as upcoming DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Majora’s Mask is the twelfth N64 game to be added to the library; future confirmed titles include Pokémon Snap, Mario Golf, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and F-Zero X.