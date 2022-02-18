Vergecast: MWC ’22 preview and Spotify’s latest acquisition

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
In today’s episode, Nilay and Dieter, along with managing editor Alex Cranz and reviewer Monica Chin, discuss all the phones, laptops, and GPUs announced and reviewed this week — including Monica’s review of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and some previews of Mobile World Congress 2022.
In the second half of the show, senior reporter Ashley Carman updates the crew with the latest podcast industry news, including Spotify reportedly paying $200 million for Joe Rogan’s podcast and buying two of the most prominent podcast marketing and ad attribution companies. It’s not a coincidence that all podcast news lately is about Spotify, and Ashley explains why that is.
There’s a whole lot more packed into this week’s show — including Sony’s weirdest new earbuds, Garmin’s new smartwatches, and Google bringing Chrome OS to PCs and Macs — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
