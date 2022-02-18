If iMessage is slicing off both ends of your tweets, you’re not alone

Just yesterday, I wrote that Twitter was having a rough February after experiencing issues for the second time in a week, and now, the company may be dealing with a strange iMessage bug. If you’re on an Apple device and texting a tweet to your buddy on an Apple device, the first and last characters in the tweet might not show up. As reported by 9to5Mac, tweet previews sent via iMessage seem to be missing the first and last characters of the tweet, making them read oddly.

Myself and another Verge writer have experienced this bug as well. Here’s how Apple’s Messages app on my iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch displayed a tweet I wrote yesterday:

And here’s what the tweet I made yesterday actually looked like:

When reached for comment, Twitter spokesperson Stephanie Cortez originally said the bug seems to have been fixed, but it turns out that’s not the case — Cortez said shortly after we published this article that the company is aware of the issue and looking into a fix. Apple didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Hopefully this is resolved quickly — otherwise, your group chat might be filled with some tweets that seem even stranger than usual.

Update February 18th, 6:48PM ET: Added confirmation from Twitter that there’s an issue.