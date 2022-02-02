Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reportedly won’t come out until 2023

The release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being delayed until next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. The game, which is being made by Rocksteady (the studio behind Batman: Arkham Asylum, City, and Knight), was scheduled to come out sometime in 2022. The game’s Twitter account still lists the release date as 2022 in its bio, but as Bloomberg points out, a tweet from WarnerMedia’s CEO about the company’s 2022 game lineup didn’t include Kill the Justice League.

It’s a slightly odd delay, given that the first gameplay trailer was just released in December and made the game look like it was getting close to being done. As we’ve seen, though, making a game during a pandemic is difficult, and most high-profile games on the horizon have pushed the release dates back at least once.

It’s hard to ship games on time, even when there’s not a pandemic

Warner Bros., Suicide Squad’s publisher, isn’t going a whole year without a major game release, though. Last we heard, its (also DC-themed) Gotham Knights is still set to release at some point in 2022 after it was originally slated to be released in 2021. The company is also set to release the Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Legacy this year, which also had its own delays.

Warner Bros. Games didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.