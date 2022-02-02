Amazon workers at a second warehouse in NYC say they have filed a petition to unionize

Workers at a second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York City have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to join a union, according to the Amazon Labor Union. The group tweeted it had electronically filed a petition for election for workers at the LDJ5 warehouse. NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said Wednesday afternoon it had not yet received the petition, however.

The ALU, which is made up of current and former Amazon workers, is also moving forward with unionization at the company’s JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island after the NLRB determined it had “reached a sufficient showing of interest” to hold an election. The NLRB has scheduled a hearing for February 16th and will then determine the date for the election.

The ALU has been trying to organize Amazon workers in New York City for some time; it filed with the NLRB in October to hold an election but later withdrew the request because it lacked enough workers’ signatures. In December, the ALU refiled its petition for just the JFK8 workers, which had been the site of several worker walkouts throughout the pandemic.

It’s a busy month for Amazon workers seeking to unionize; on Friday, workers at its Bessemer, Alabama warehouse will get a second chance to vote whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). A first vote last April went against the union, but the NLRB determined Amazon had interfered with the voting and ordered the second election.