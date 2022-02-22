The Xbox Series X is available at Best Buy right now for Totaltech subscribers

If you haven’t been able to nab an Xbox Series X, today may be your lucky day. Best Buy has the coveted console in stock for its usual price of $499.99, though, the drop is exclusive to paying Totaltech subscribers. If you weren’t already aware, Totaltech is Best Buy’s premium membership, one that combines tech support, product protection, and access to exclusive console restocks for $199.99 per year. It’s an expensive service, though if you feel you’re still struggling to find Microsoft’s next-gen console, it should improve your chances of landing a console.

If you are a Totaltech member, make sure you’ve logged into your account ahead of time, double-check that your billing and shipping information is correct, and stay persistent. To get in line, make sure to click the “Add to Cart” button, and be prepared for Best Buy to ask you to verify your information. Also, don’t give up if the Series X appears to sell out — Best Buy often releases consoles in waves of 10-minute intervals, so you may have a second chance.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $500 at Best Buy

If you don’t manage to score a console today, however, keep your head up. We’re constantly on the lookout for further availability of the latest consoles, so keep checking back. To lift your spirits in the meantime, why not subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest gaming, tech, and gadget deals?

Accessories and games to consider for your Xbox Series X

If you are able to secure an Xbox Series X, we’ve also rounded up a few games and accessories to consider below, some of which are also compatible with the last-gen Xbox One.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) $32

$45

30% off What good is an Xbox without games? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming. $32 at CDKeys

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) $54

$60

11% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $54 at Amazon

$54 at GameStop