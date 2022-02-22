Panasonic’s Lumix GH6 has the highest-resolution Micro Four Thirds sensor ever

Panasonic has announced its latest video-focused Micro Four Thirds camera, the Lumix GH6, after a delay. The new numbered entry in the popular GH line was teased almost a year ago alongside the launch of the GH5 Mark II; Panasonic confirmed at the time that it would shoot up to 10-bit 4:2:0 4K at 120fps, 10-bit 4:2:2 4K at 60fps, and 10-bit 5.7K at 60fps.

Now the camera has been revealed in full, and while it looks similar to its predecessor and features the same 3-inch articulating screen, the internals are all new. There’s a new 25.2-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and a new Venus Engine image processor, which together let you shoot photos at 14 frames per second with autofocus locked. It’s the highest resolution sensor ever found in a Four Thirds or Micro Four Thirds camera.

Panasonic has also added a built-in fan to the camera to allow it to record for longer periods, and the new five-axis image stabilization system adds a claimed 7.5 stops of compensation. The GH6 is the first Lumix Micro Four Thirds camera to include the V-Log format and V-Gamut color space, which preserves more dynamic range for post-production.

The Lumix GH6 will cost $2,199 body-only next month, which is $500 more than the GH5 Mark II and $200 more than the original GH5, but actually cheaper than the $2,499 price it was expected to launch at last year. Between this and the OM System OM-1, which was announced last week and is the first new model to come from Olympus’ sold-off camera business, it’s a good time to be a high-end user in the Micro Four Thirds system.