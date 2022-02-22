Slack is down

Slack is experiencing some issues, making it difficult for users to send and receive messages, as well as access the platform altogether. Across social media, users have complained that trying to access work-related chatrooms meets long load times, the inability to view threads, and issues when trying to send a message to colleagues.

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

The Slack Status Twitter account has since acknowledged issues loading the platform. “Some customer[s] may be experiencing issues with loading Slack,” Slack writes. “We’ll provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption.”

Slack’s status page also says the platform “is not loading for some users.” The page says problems started around 9:25AM ET. It seems the issue is widespread, with a number of users complaining on Twitter and a huge spike in issues noted on Down Detector, however, some people say they’re still able to connect and send messages reliably.

We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available. Feb 22, 9:25 AM EST

The good news so far is that, unlike 2021, Slack has waited until February for the year’s first major outage. Last year problems struck on January 4th, cutting off people trying to connect to work remotely. Now more workers are back in offices, but clearly, demand for Slack’s service is still high. We’ll update this post again when there’s more information available, or once The Verge team (and every other newsroom full of writers that are suddenly all alone again) has figured out how to use threading in Discord.