Peloton is down, so you might have to exercise alone

If you were hoping to use the Slack outage to sneak in a Peloton ride, there’s bad news: the popular connected fitness company is also “currently investigating an issue with Peloton services.”

On Peloton’s status page, it appears that users cannot access logins, live classes, on-demand classes, leaderboards, or activate services on Peloton bikes and treadmills. On Twitter, the company said this may also impact users’ ability to access Peloton’s websites. However, as of this writing, the only Peloton site suffering a major outage is the member profile/workout history page. According to DownDetector, people began reporting Peloton outages at around 10AM ET.

While the outage isn’t necessarily Peloton’s fault, it does highlight one of the pitfalls of connected fitness. Without software and connectivity, the expensive hardware you just bought suddenly isn’t quite as useful. Peloton users on Twitter seem to be taking it in stride, with many opting to use the “Just Run” or “Just Ride” option. That said, as Peloton’s new CEO, Barry McCarthy, emphasized over the weekend, content and the on-screen experience are the company’s bread and butter.

Of course, Peloton will eventually be back online. But in the meantime, you might have to just exercise without a leaderboard.