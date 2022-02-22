Google acknowledges Wi-Fi issues in ‘very small number’ of Pixel 6 phones, fix coming in March

Google says a fix is on the way for Pixel 6 owners who are dealing with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues after installing a security patch earlier this month, as reported by 9to5Google. In response to a user on Reddit, Google acknowledges the problem and says it’s bundling a fix in a March software update.

“A software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update”

“After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices,” Google says. “Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March.”

Google also says to contact its support team “to explore other options in the meantime,” but it doesn’t provide any details on what exactly that means. As 9to5Google points out, some users have found that installing the Android 12L beta 3 has solved the problem, so that may be the “other option” Google is referencing here. Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi confirmed the information outlined in the post is “accurate” in a statement to The Verge.

For some reason, Google’s updates just haven’t been playing all that nicely with its flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices. Google pulled its first major update for both phones in December after users reported dropped and disconnected calls. Its January update fixed the bug — but things broke again upon the release of the most recent patch, which has been causing some devices to randomly toggle off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.