Frontier adds 2-gig speeds across its entire fiber network

Frontier Communications is rolling out 2-gig speeds across its existing fiber-optic network, which currently spans six states, including Texas, Florida, California, Indiana, West Virginia, and Connecticut (via Light Reading). The plan comes with symmetrical 2-gig downloads and uploads for $149.99 / month, along with the free installation of a Wi-Fi 6E-compatible router and extender.

The first 1,000 who sign up get a free Amazon Fire TV

Frontier is offering a free 43-inch Amazon Fire TV and Logitech webcam for the first 1,000 customers who sign up — but it’s not clear if you’ll be getting the Omni or 4-Series Fire TV, and it’s just as vague about the Logitech webcam. The company is holding a promotion for its $79.99 / month single gig fiber plan as well, in the form of a $200 Visa Reward Card, Eero Pro 6 router, and a Wi-Fi extender.

A number of communications companies have already started to go beyond the 1Gbps threshold when it comes to fiber. Last month, AT&T announced its rollout of 2-gig and 5-gig plans, priced at $110 / month and $180 / month, respectively. Xfinity also has a 3Gbps plan for a pricey $299.95 / month, and Verizon has a 2-gig $119 / month plan for New York City residents only. Meanwhile, Google Fiber’s $100 / month 2-gig plan still remains the cheapest of the multi-gig family.

In 2020, Frontier filed for bankruptcy and blamed an “under-investment in fiber deployment” as a reason for its financial struggles. According to Ars Technica, most of Frontier’s fiber connections at the time were actually installed by Verizon, as the company purchased Fios operations in California, Texas, and Florida in 2016. The company currently offers service in 25 states and added 45,000 new fiber customers in the last quarter of 2021.

As great as fiber-optic sounds, it’s still just a fantasy for many of us who aren’t cornered in specific areas of the US. And while faster fiber is great and all, it’d be nice to have some more cables laid down so more of us can gain access.