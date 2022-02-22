Daft Punk is streaming a 1997 concert on Twitch, and this may be your only chance to see it

Daft Punk may have announced their split exactly one year ago today, but the famous electronic music duo made a surprise reappearance on the internet Tuesday and, as of this writing, are streaming footage from a 1997 concert on Twitch. (Warning: the footage features flashing lights.) If you want to watch the show, which features the duo before they wore their iconic metal helmets, you should tune in right now because the concert will only air once, Pitchfork reports. (It’s unclear if it will be available on-demand later.)

The stream features footage from a concert Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the two people behind Daft Punk, played at a Los Angeles nightclub near the release of the band’s debut Homework album, according to Pitchfork. Daft Punk also announced a vinyl reissue of the album that’s now available.

While it’s unclear if this is the beginning of more from Daft Punk, you might want to follow the group’s accounts on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook just in case. (I’m personally hoping for a comeback tour.)

Update February 22nd, 6:04PM ET: Added a warning that the video features flashing lights.