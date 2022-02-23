Auto-uploaded PS5 captures are coming to the US

Following a brief appearance in January, Sony is officially bringing the ability to have your PS5 screenshots and videos auto-uploaded to the PlayStation mobile app to more countries. Sony began testing the feature in Canada and Japan in October.

The expanded rollout, which Sony stresses is a gradual one, will start first with the Americas, the company says. On a support page, Sony lists the following as “supported countries”: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Japan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, and Uruguay. The feature will come to more countries “next month,” the company says in a tweet.

If the feature is enabled, media captured from your PS5 will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so they appear on the app. (Sony says you’ll need the latest version of the PlayStation app on iOS or Android.) From the app, you can save captures to your phone, share them with your PlayStation friends, or post them to social media.

You can watch this video from Sony to see how it works.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

The feature is currently live for me in the US. I took a screenshot in Horizon Forbidden West, and a few moments later, it popped up in the app. As far as I can tell, it all works like it did when it was briefly enabled for me in January. Previously, it was a much bigger hassle to take captures off your PS5, so I’m happy this feature is finally rolling out.

You won’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to use the feature, according to a Sony FAQ. Captures will be available on the app for 14 days from when they were taken on your PS5. Video clips up to 1920x1080 in resolution and up to three minutes in length will be uploaded.