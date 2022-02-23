Pixel 7 Pro renders suggest it might keep the Pixel 6’s signature design

Reliable leaker OnLeaks has offered a glimpse at what the Google Pixel 7 Pro might look like in a set of leaked 3D renders, as first reported by SmartPrix (via 9to5Google). So far, the upcoming device appears to share several similarities with its Pixel 6 predecessor, including the same prominent camera bar on the rear of the phone.

The three cameras on the back of the supposed Pixel 7 Pro look oddly large (but just might appear that way in this particular render) and may include a wide-angle camera, periscope telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera. On the front of the device, a hole-punch selfie camera sits at the top of its apparent OLED display.

As SmartPrix notes, the device features the same curved edges as the Pixel 6 Pro. However, the Pixel 7 Pro is slightly shorter lengthwise and also a tiny bit wider and thicker at 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm (or 6.4 x 3 x 0.34in) as opposed to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35in) size. 9to5Google points out the absence of the plastic strip that houses the mmWave antenna at the top of some Pixel 6 devices; it looks like Google swapped this for a mmWave window on the side of the device instead.

Based on these renders, it looks like Google isn’t veering far from the design of the Pixel 6, for better or worse. In our review of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, my colleague Dan Seifert’s biggest complaint was the bulkiness of each device, and disappointingly enough, any changes in terms of size appear to be minimal. We saw leaked renders of the more compact Pixel 6A in November, which Google appeared to confirm the name of in a Google-branded coloring book. There hasn’t been any confirmation from Google on either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 6A — the company likely won’t release the Pixel 7 until the fall (when it typically releases new phones), while the Pixel 6A will probably arrive a bit earlier.