All of Netflix’s Marvel shows are moving to Disney Plus in Canada

With the rights to all of Netflix’s Marvel cape shows set to revert back to Disney, the big question looming over them all has been whether they would finally make the jump over to Disney Plus to live alongside the rest of the studios' heroes. Unsurprisingly, the answer is “yes,” but with some important caveats.

Following up on Mobile Syrup’s initial report, Engadget has confirmed that Netflix’s Marvel shows will begin streaming on Disney Plus in Canada on March 16th, which gels with previous reports that the series are set to leave Netflix on March 1st. Between Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye series, fans of the Defenders have had more than a few reasons to wonder if and when Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the others might make the jump over to Disney’s own streaming service, but it’s unclear whether their presence on Canadian Disney Plus is a sign of story developments to come.

It’s also unclear whether Disney intends to handle the former-Netflix shows the same way in all of the territories where Disney Plus is currently available, especially given that the studio does still have something of a Marvel foothold on Hulu where shows like MODOK, Helstrom, and Runaways have lived in the past. Canada’s Disney Plus also being home to its Star content hub where plenty of other mature programming can currently be accessed may be be a factor in this latest development and another sign that things may play out differently in other countries.