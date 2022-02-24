MWC 2022: all the phones and announcements coming out of Barcelona

MWC is back in full swing this year in Barcelona from Monday, February 28th, through Thursday, March 3rd.

The mobile technology convention is currently anticipating over 1,800 attendees and exhibitors from 183 different countries, which is a strong number after major companies including Samsung, Lenovo, Qualcomm, and Google skipped last year to prevent a superspreader event, with many favoring virtual product launches.

In 2020, MWC was forced into cancellation after the GSM Association banned travelers from coronavirus outbreak zones in China and many exhibitors pulled out.

This year, many of the big names in mobile tech will return, including Google, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Nokia, Ericsson, and even Meta. Samsung has already announced a livestream event coinciding with MWC on February 27th, where it’s expected to reveal a new Galaxy Book laptop.

If you’re pumped to learn about the latest smartphones, laptops, and other mobile tech coming out of Barcelona, you’re in the right place! Check out all of our coverage here on The Verge.