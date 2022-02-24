It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.

This restock is limited to Walmart Plus subscribers, and it requires a paid account — no free trials will qualify. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year, so it’s possible for you to pay for one month to order a console today and then cancel it before you are billed for a second month.

Be sure to sign in to your Walmart Plus account before the scheduled time of 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and have all of your shipping and billing info filled out. Walmart’s listings may at first show incredibly high prices being offered from third-party sellers, but as the restock time approaches it should flip over to the proper prices through Walmart itself. Be ready to click “Add to cart” when the button becomes available and queue up for your turn, but do not refresh your browser too much beforehand, as it may trigger Walmart’s bot protection — causing you to lose precious seconds.

While nobody likes having to pay extra just to buy a console for its regular price without a bundle, these Walmart drops have consistently been successful for many. Let us know in the comments if you have any luck, and godspeed.

