This restock is limited to Walmart Plus subscribers, and it requires a paid account — no free trials will qualify. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year, so it’s possible for you to pay for one month to order a console today and then cancel it before you are billed for a second month.
Be sure to sign in to your Walmart Plus account before the scheduled time of 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and have all of your shipping and billing info filled out. Walmart’s listings may at first show incredibly high prices being offered from third-party sellers, but as the restock time approaches it should flip over to the proper prices through Walmart itself. Be ready to click “Add to cart” when the button becomes available and queue up for your turn, but do not refresh your browser too much beforehand, as it may trigger Walmart’s bot protection — causing you to lose precious seconds.
While nobody likes having to pay extra just to buy a console for its regular price without a bundle, these Walmart drops have consistently been successful for many. Let us know in the comments if you have any luck, and godspeed.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.
The latest installment in the cherished sci-fi first-person shooter franchise delivers a hefty campaign, along with a free-to-play multiplayer mode. This physical version comes with a free steelbook case.
Microsoft’s Xbox Stereo Headset offers a no-fuss, wired solution for gaming on the Xbox One and Series X / S, as well as PCs, and just about anything with a 3.5mm connection. The gaming headset looks similar to Xbox Wireless Headset, but it lacks features like the chat/game audio mix dial.
You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth the price. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.
