Gadget skin-maker Dbrand is announcing that its line of adhesive leather skins for smartphones and laptops are now available for sale once again, and this time, they will remain as a permanent fixture in its online store. The vegetable-tanned genuine leather skins first launched as a limited-edition run back in December and are now back due to popular demand. The 3M adhesive leather skins sell for around $34.95 for smartphones and $69.95 for laptops and are available in black, brown, and tan colorways for over 100 products, including the new Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhones, MacBooks, Google Pixels, and gaming consoles.

Dbrand says that these leather skins are made from full-grain cow leather, and they’re less than 0.5mm thick — though it will feel a bit thicker than your average adhesive skin. The skins have been created with a custom adhesive solution in collaboration with 3M that allows for bubble-free application and adhesive-free removal. Though applying a skin is not always an easy feat, Dbrand has a new installation tutorial video that also covers how to care for the leather and speed up the patina process.

Grid View Dbrand’s black leather skin on a MacBook. Image: Drand

Dbrand’s balm for leather treatment and care. Image: Drand

A leahter-clad QiYi Thunderclap speed cube. Image: Drand

Sony PlayStation 5 with Dbrand leather covering. Image: Drand

Dbrand’s leather keytag. Image: Drand

Brown leather skin on an iPhone. Image: Drand

Tan leather skin on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Image: Drand

Nintendo Joycons wrapped in black leather Dbrand skin. Image: Drand

Tan leather-wrapped iPhone. Image: Drand

Brown leather skin on a Pixel 6 Pro. Image: Drand

For those that prefer keeping their phones in a case, the leather skins can also be purchased for Dbrand’s Grip Case if you want a leather accent attached to the back. And if that’s not enough of the leather lifestyle for you, Dbrand is also selling extras and oddities like a leather balm, leather keytag, and even a leather cube or pyramid.

With Apple’s recent leather cases leaving many disappointed and the relative rarity of good, high-quality leather case options for other devices, Dbrand’s skins might be the next best option. But if you’re looking for protection over a little extra grip and style points, you’ll want to go with the case option.