Vergecast: reviews for the Steam Deck and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week is a pretty gadget-heavy episode about some heavy gadgets. Senior reports editor Sean Hollister starts the show with his review of the Steam Deck, the latest portable gaming system. Sean explains how it was the hardest review he's done and why he decided to give it a 6.5 score, despite the amount of fun he had using it.

Verge reviewer Allison Johnson continues the gadget talk with her review of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, including improvements on the camera, using the software, and whether this is the end of the “slab phone.”

Stay tuned for a lightning round of gadget news — including Apple M2 chip rumors, Spotify’s Car Thing, and some updates on the O-RAN network.

Stories discussed in this episode: