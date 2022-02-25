Vergecast: reviews for the Steam Deck and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week is a pretty gadget-heavy episode about some heavy gadgets. Senior reports editor Sean Hollister starts the show with his review of the Steam Deck, the latest portable gaming system. Sean explains how it was the hardest review he's done and why he decided to give it a 6.5 score, despite the amount of fun he had using it.
Verge reviewer Allison Johnson continues the gadget talk with her review of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, including improvements on the camera, using the software, and whether this is the end of the “slab phone.”
Stay tuned for a lightning round of gadget news — including Apple M2 chip rumors, Spotify’s Car Thing, and some updates on the O-RAN network.
You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Ukraine internet outages spark concerns of broader blackout
- US and Russia still tethered by International Space Station during Ukraine conflict
- Twitter accounts sharing video from Ukraine are being suspended when they’re needed most
- Steam Deck review: it’s not ready
- The official Steam Deck dock won’t be available at launch
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: notably unique
- Dish says its 5G buildout is going great, thanks for asking, how are you?
- Apple will reportedly debut an M2 chip with four new Macs this year
- Spotify’s Car Thing goes on general sale for $90
- Sony finally reveals the PlayStation VR2’s design
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk accuses the SEC of ‘leaking’ information
- Inside Pornhub
- Why Trump’s Truth Social may not survive the hype
- Inside Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s hotel where everyone becomes a Star Wars character
Loading comments...