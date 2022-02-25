The Verge wins its first National Magazine Award

The Verge was recognized yesterday by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) with an ASME Award for Photography and Illustration for “Best Digital Illustration” for its “Verge 10” illustration by Micha Huigen. Our “Verge 10” series celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Verge and included more than 20 stories looking back at our last 10 years and ahead to the future. One of those stories, “What The Verge Covered in Our First 120,000 Stories” by Jacob Kastrenakes, received an additional nomination for “​​Best Illustrated Story” for the art by Kristen Radtke.

“This is our first ASME award, and we couldn’t be happier it was for the incredible illustration that accompanied ‘Verge 10,’” says Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel. “The Verge is about how technology makes us feel, and art and design have been at the heart of how we’ve told those stories for the past 10 years.”

You can read an interview with illustrator Micha Huigen about the illustration here, and find the full image below.

Additionally, The Verge’s colleagues at New York magazine and Eater were recognized with awards and nominations. New York received eight National Magazine Award nominations, the most of any magazine this year and including General Excellence (News, Sports, Entertainment); its features editor Katy Schneider won an ASME Next Award for journalists under 30; and in the ASME Awards for Photography and Illustration, it won two awards and received six additional nominations. Eater was nominated for an award in “Lifestyle Journalism” for “Filling Up.”

The full slate of wins and nominations for Vox Media is listed below.

ASME Awards for Photography and Illustration:

The Verge:

Best Digital Illustration (winner), for “ Verge 10 ,” illustration by Micha Huigen

Best Illustrated Story (nominee), for “What The Verge Covered in Our First 120,000 Stories,” illustrations by Kristen Radtke

New York magazine:

National Magazine Nominations:

New York:

Eater:

Lifestyle Journalism for “Filling Up”

ASME Next Awards for journalists under 30: