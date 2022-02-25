The Verge wins its first National Magazine Award

The Verge was recognized yesterday by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) with an ASME Award for Photography and Illustration for “Best Digital Illustration” for its “Verge 10” illustration by Micha Huigen. Our “Verge 10” series celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Verge and included more than 20 stories looking back at our last 10 years and ahead to the future. One of those stories, “What The Verge Covered in Our First 120,000 Stories” by Jacob Kastrenakes, received an additional nomination for “Best Illustrated Story” for the art by Kristen Radtke.
“This is our first ASME award, and we couldn’t be happier it was for the incredible illustration that accompanied ‘Verge 10,’” says Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel. “The Verge is about how technology makes us feel, and art and design have been at the heart of how we’ve told those stories for the past 10 years.”
You can read an interview with illustrator Micha Huigen about the illustration here, and find the full image below.
Additionally, The Verge’s colleagues at New York magazine and Eater were recognized with awards and nominations. New York received eight National Magazine Award nominations, the most of any magazine this year and including General Excellence (News, Sports, Entertainment); its features editor Katy Schneider won an ASME Next Award for journalists under 30; and in the ASME Awards for Photography and Illustration, it won two awards and received six additional nominations. Eater was nominated for an award in “Lifestyle Journalism” for “Filling Up.”
The full slate of wins and nominations for Vox Media is listed below.
ASME Awards for Photography and Illustration:
The Verge:
- Best Digital Illustration (winner), for “Verge 10,” illustration by Micha Huigen
- Best Illustrated Story (nominee), for “What The Verge Covered in Our First 120,000 Stories,” illustrations by Kristen Radtke
New York magazine:
- Best News and Entertainment Story (winner) for “What’s Going On in Washington Square Park?” photographs by Daniel Arnold and Daniel Galicia
- Best Conceptual Photograph (winner) for “New Yawk Style,” photograph by Bobby Doherty
- Best Service and Lifestyle Photograph (nominee), for a photograph by Joe Lingeman from “55 Truly Surprising, Strange and Immensely Pleasing Gifts Over $200”
- Best Service and Lifestyle Photograph (nominee), for a photograph by Rob Frogoso from “Best Bets: Sweat”
- Best Profile Photograph (nominee) for a photograph by Ashley Peña from “‘I Should Have Quit Way Before Tokyo’”
- Best Print Illustration (nominee) for an illustration by Pablo Rochat from “The Lunacy of Text-Based Therapy”
- Best Service and Lifestyle Story (nominee) for “Natural Hair, Now,” photographs by Delphine Diallo
- Best Digital Illustration (nominee) for an illustration by Pedro Nekoi from “‘I Got Ghosted. Big Time’”
National Magazine Nominations:
New York:
- General Excellence, News, Sports, and Entertainment
- Design, for “All Work, No Pay,” “Before, During, After January 6” and “Reckoning With a Reckoning”
- Single-Topic Issue, for “Remember the Office?”
- Service Journalism, for “Natural Hair, Now”
- Lifestyle Journalism, for “Thank You, Dr. Zizmor,” by Stella Bugbee
- Feature Writing, for “Gina. Rosanne. Guy.,” by Kerry Howley
- Profile Writing, or “Infinite Self,” by E. Alex Jung
- Essays and Criticism, for “Them Is Pure Degradation Porn,” “The Underground Railroad Is the Cinematic Event of the Year” and “Cruella Is the Girl-Bossification of the Madwoman,” by Angelica Jade Bastién
Eater:
- Lifestyle Journalism for “Filling Up”
ASME Next Awards for journalists under 30:
- Katy Schneider, New York Magazine features editor (nominated by Alexis Swerdloff, deputy editor, New York)