 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Xbox Series X is available at Walmart right now (update: sold out)

New, 4 comments

It’s available for its usual $499 price

By Sheena Vasani and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Xbox Series X is selling for $499.99 at Walmart, but you’ll have to act quickly if you want one.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Update 12:50PM ET, February 28th: Walmart has sold out of the Xbox Series X for now, however, the Xbox Series S is available today at Woot for $249.99. The disc-less console features less storage and isn’t as powerful as the Series X, but it can handle the same games.

Good news for those who have yet to nab the Xbox Series X: right now, Walmart is selling Microsoft’s next-gen console for its usual price of $499. Even better, unlike previous restocks, this one is open to all and not just those who subscribe to the retailer’s premium subscription service, Walmart Plus. This restock came up very suddenly out of the blue, and it isn’t utilizing Walmart’s typical queue system, so be sure to keep trying to add the console to your cart, even if you receive an error message.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

  • $499

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $499 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.

While there’s no guarantee you’ll land an Xbox Series X today, there are a few ways to increase your chances of securing one. For one thing, make sure to first log into your Walmart account and ensure your shipping and billing details are set. Walmart often releases stock in 10-minute intervals, but this one is definitely playing to the tune of its own song, so we don’t know how long it will last. Regardless, keep trying until you’re able to add the console to your cart and continue to the checkout process. Also, we suggest trying to add the console to your cart using the mobile app on your phone or via Walmart’s official app, which will help increase your odds of securing a console.

If you don’t manage to buy the console today, don’t give up. We’re always on the lookout for further availability, so make sure to keep checking back. In the meantime, check out a few of the best Xbox accessories and games below, some of which are even discounted. And if you want even more gaming deals, be sure to subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest tech discounts.

Accessories and games to consider for your Xbox Series X

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription)

  • $30
  • $45
  • 33% off

What good is an Xbox without games? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical)

  • $51
  • $60
  • 16% off

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card

  • $140

Microsoft partnered with Seagate to make proprietary SSDs that can be inserted into the rear of either console. The SSDs are currently available in multiple configurations, including a 512GB model for $139.99, a 1TB variant for $218.95, and a 2TB version for $399.99. All three are supposedly just as fast as the storage inside your new console, so this is the best place to keep all of the new games you want to quickly load and switch between at will.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...