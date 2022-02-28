The Xbox Series X is available at Walmart right now (update: sold out)

Update 12:50PM ET, February 28th: Walmart has sold out of the Xbox Series X for now, however, the Xbox Series S is available today at Woot for $249.99. The disc-less console features less storage and isn’t as powerful as the Series X, but it can handle the same games.

Good news for those who have yet to nab the Xbox Series X: right now, Walmart is selling Microsoft’s next-gen console for its usual price of $499. Even better, unlike previous restocks, this one is open to all and not just those who subscribe to the retailer’s premium subscription service, Walmart Plus. This restock came up very suddenly out of the blue, and it isn’t utilizing Walmart’s typical queue system, so be sure to keep trying to add the console to your cart, even if you receive an error message.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $499 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $499 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $499 at Walmart

While there’s no guarantee you’ll land an Xbox Series X today, there are a few ways to increase your chances of securing one. For one thing, make sure to first log into your Walmart account and ensure your shipping and billing details are set. Walmart often releases stock in 10-minute intervals, but this one is definitely playing to the tune of its own song, so we don’t know how long it will last. Regardless, keep trying until you’re able to add the console to your cart and continue to the checkout process. Also, we suggest trying to add the console to your cart using the mobile app on your phone or via Walmart’s official app, which will help increase your odds of securing a console.

If you don’t manage to buy the console today, don’t give up. We’re always on the lookout for further availability, so make sure to keep checking back. In the meantime, check out a few of the best Xbox accessories and games below, some of which are even discounted. And if you want even more gaming deals, be sure to subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest tech discounts.

Accessories and games to consider for your Xbox Series X

