Honor Magic 4 Pro announced with 100W wireless charging

Honor’s latest flagship smartphone, the Magic 4 Pro, can be fast-charged wirelessly at 100W, allowing it to be charged to 50 percent in just 15 minutes, the former Huawei sub-brand announced today. As well as 100W wireless charging, the phone is also equipped with 100W wired charging, which Honor says can fully charge the device’s 4,600mAh battery in 30 minutes.

The Magic 4 Pro has been announced alongside the lower-specced Magic 4, which tops out at 66W wired fast charging and doesn’t support 100W wireless charging. The Magic 4 Pro will start at €1099, while the Magic 4 will start at €899. Both will be available in the coming months, though Honor is yet to share exact release dates or markets.

As you’d expect from a modern flagship smartphone, Honor is emphasizing the camera capabilities of the Magic 4 Pro. It’s got a trio of cameras on its rear: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide with a 122-degree field of view, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera that offers 3.5x optical zoom. The regular Magic 4 has a lower resolution 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Around front, the Magic 4 Pro has a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display that’s able to dynamically adjust its refresh rate all the way from 1Hz to 120Hz and is curved around four edges of the device. Meanwhile the standard Magic 4 has the same sized screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, but only curves around two edges of the device.

The Magic 4 series is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Magic 4 is available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and between 128GB and 512GB of inbuilt storage, while the Magic 4 Pro has similar specs, but lacks a 128GB option. The Pro has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, but the Magic 4’s is lower at IP54, so the latter should be able to survive a light splash, but not full immersion.

Of course, given Honor’s split from former parent company Huawei, Honor’s phones are now able to ship with Google’s apps and services, including the all important Google Play Store. Honor says both will run its Magic UI 6.0 software, which is based on Android 12. One interesting feature exclusive to the Pro model is Honor’s “Privacy Calling” feature, which it claims uses directional sound to prevent as much sound from leaking from the phone’s built-in speaker during voice calls.

The announcement of the Magic 4 series comes about half a year after Honor detailed its predecessor, the Magic 3. At the time, Honor said it hoped to release the Magic 3 and Magic 3 Pro globally, and even announced pricing in euros for the two phones. But, in the end, neither appears to have been widely released outside of China. As Honor attempts to make a name for itself independently of Huawei, it no doubt hopes that the Magic 4 will be different.