Naomi Osaka is coming to Fortnite

The weird world of Fortnite is adding another celebrity to its ranks.

Tennis star and noted Overwatch fan Naomi Osaka will be joining the battle royale with two different character skins that go on sale starting March 3rd. One outfit has some clear tennis influences, while the other is called the “dark priestess” outfit, and both come with an assortment of matching accessories. Osaka will be showing off her in-game character a bit early when she streams with Twitch star Berleezy on March 1st at 7PM ET.

Real-world stars have steadily been creeping their way into Fortnite, most recently with the addition of Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, along with multiple versions of Tom Holland. When it comes to athletes, Osaka joins some big names including LeBron James and Neymar Jr.

Fortnite kicked off its third chapter last December, and so far that’s included everything from giant monsters to an art gallery to a big collaborative event with the NBA. The game’s next season is expected to debut in March.