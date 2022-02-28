Poco’s X4 Pro 5G brings a 120Hz AMOLED display and 108MP camera at a budget price

The Xiaomi-owned Poco debuted the X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro at Europe’s MWC 2022, both of which offer fairly impressive specs for prices you’d typically find on mid-range phones.

Poco describes its X4 Pro 5G as providing a “flagship-level experience,” but for a price of €299 (~$335) or €349 (~$391), depending on the storage level you choose. The cheaper model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, with the more expensive model providing 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Poco’s X4 Pro 5G is the successor to the X3 GT Poco released last July, with similar specs for an affordable price tag. The X4 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz sampling rate, and a 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution. On its rear are three camera sensors: a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP micro camera, while the front of the device houses a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of processing power, the X4 Pro comes with an eight-core Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It also has a 5,000mAh battery — which Poco claims can power 15 hours of video playback or up to 25 hours of reading — and supports 67W fast charging.

Poco’s cheaper device, the M4 Pro, sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens on its rear, and 16MP camera on the front. Like the X4 Pro, the M4 Pro has the same 2400 x 1800 FHD+ resolution and 5,000mAh battery but swaps the Snapdragon chip for an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96. The M4 Pro costs €219 (~$246) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or €269 (~$302) for 8GB/256GB.

Both devices come in black, blue, and yellow. Poco says they’ll be available for an early bird discount beginning on March 2nd, with the X4 Pro starting at €249 (~$279) and M4 Pro starting at €179 (~$201). There’s no information on a US release date, but it will be available on retailers including Amazon.