Spotify CEO defends Joe Rogan deal in tense company town hall

The debate around the conversations Joe Rogan has on his show about such issues, such as COVID-19, climate change, gender, race, has intensified and brought to light many questions around our role and responsibilities as a platform. And based on your own lived experiences and the way you may see this impacting your fellow colleagues and communities, I know some of you feel disappointed, or angry, or even hurt, by some of this content and the fact that it remains on our platform.

There will be a lot to learn from this moment for our company and for me. It is really important to me that you understand why we did this deal and the impact it’s had on our growth strategy and the way we think about our role as a platform. And for some, this won’t be enough, but I hope it’s a start. And we’ve also heard from the medical and scientific community, from the media, from creators, and other partners, and we’ve heard from free speech advocates, and this issue continues to play out publicly as people break down arguments of free speech and censorship, platforms versus media companies, and our association with Joe Rogan. And that’s one of the things that’s so difficult about the current debates. We don’t fit neatly into just one category. We’re defining an entirely new space of tech and media. We’re a very different kind of company, and the rules of the road are being written as we innovate.

So I want to stop for a moment here and acknowledge that this is incredibly complicated, and that the push and pull of this process makes a lot of people uncomfortable. You know, even our critics can’t all agree on how we should approach this issue. But let’s take a step back and talk about the steps we’ve taken. It was important for us to share the work that we’re doing to combat misinformation and provide more transparency. And this included making our platform rules readily available, providing a first-of-its-kind content advisory to any podcast that includes the discussion around COVID-19, and pushing an advisory to creators and publishers to make sure they understand their accountability before their content goes live on our platform. Thank you all to the teams who work day and night to bring these to life. And as of today, we have begun shipping all three of these initiatives. It’s really an incredible feat for several of you to pull this together in just a matter of days.

Regarding our platform rules, the fact that we hadn’t moved fast enough to make our policies available externally has made the situation especially difficult. And these policies have been in place for years, but it was a mistake that they weren’t public. And that’s on me, and something that I will learn from. That said I need to make something crystal clear, even in the face of the criticism over the last few weeks, our policies are still something we stand behind. And during this COVID-19 pandemic, these policies have resulted in the removal of over 20,000 episodes. We can’t write new or different policies based on news cycles or calls from individuals. If that was the case, what creator would ever trust us? And that means biasing towards and standing by creators. And that means including enabling their ability to be alternative, or even controversial, because that’s usually what important creators are. And this is about far more than just one voice, and to that very point, I want to remind everyone of our mission. We want to get to 50 million creators and a billion users, and to be a true platform and achieve this ambition, it’s really critical that creators are able to use their voice independently. And it’s also critical that we have diverse voices on our platform.

We’re not in the business of dictating the discourse that these creators want to have on their shows. And if we only wanted to make content that we all like and agree with, we will need to eliminate religion, and politics, and comedy, and health, and environment, and education, the list goes on and on and on because these are really complicated issues. And if we limit these divisive topics, top creators will leave and users deprived of the choice in content would flee from our platform and seek other alternatives. And this, of course, would mean that we would never achieve our mission. So then we do this at what cost?

Well, Spotify is for allowing conversation and sparking thought. We have long said we want to entertain, inspire, and educate, but to do that, we have to find the best possible way to balance creative expression with the safety of our listeners. And those two things are rarely in conflict, but when they are, that’s when we step in and take the appropriate action. And no creator is exempt from that position. None.

But let’s take a step back and talk about our relationship with Joe Rogan specifically. And I know some of you have raised questions about why we have him exclusively on the platform. Back in early 2019 when we made the choice to [enter] podcasting, we were really an afterthought in the market. To declare intentions to lead in this space, we had to invest in product capabilities, the support of the business, and of course content needed to build and maintain an engaged audience. So over the last few years, we’ve been aggressively bringing on a number of voices from around the world, including some of the world’s biggest voices. For those of you who aren’t aware,The Joe Rogan Experience is currently the top podcast in 93 markets, so it’s impossible to ignore its scale and reach. Or to put it plainly, he’s the number one podcaster in the world by a wide margin.

Just over a year ago, Joe wasn’t even on our platform, but despite this, JRE had long been one of the most searched for requested podcasts for Spotify users. Another important point for you to know is that in 2019, our music and podcasting catalog was not that differentiated, and because of this, we were locked out of deals with some critical hardware partners like Amazon, Google, and even Tesla. They had or were working to build their own streaming services with essentially the same content, so there was really no reason for them to integrate our service. And their users weren’t necessarily demanding access to Spotify, either. They were demanding access to content.

To combat this, we needed to find leverage. And one way we could do this was in the form of exclusives, specifically with voices like Joe Rogan’s, the Obamas’, Brené Brown, Dax Shepard, just to name a few. And Spotify now had something our partners needed to keep their users satisfied and coming back for more, and the benefits of these exclusive partnerships have been significant. Look no further now than the fact that we’re the number one podcasting platform US listeners use the most. And we continue to gain market share in this important market and others around the world. So to be frank, had we not made some of the choices we did, I am confident that our business wouldn’t be where it is today.

People argue, though, that with the exclusivity that we‘re in fact a publisher and not a platform. So I wanted to take a step back and explain how I think about that. Let’s first define what a publisher is. A publisher has editorial control over a creator’s content. They can take action on the content before it’s even published. They can edit, they can curate, they can change the guest, they can even decide not to publish altogether. And even though JRE is an exclusive, it is licensed content.

It is important to note that we do not have creative control over Joe Rogan’s content. We don’t approve his guest in advance, and just like any other creator, we get his content when he publishes, and then we review it, and if it violates our policies, we take the appropriate enforcement actions. This is not an unusual position at all in the media industry. It’s the same actually we have with our licensed music content. And it’s the same approach with other podcasters, like Dax Shepard and Brené Brown, too. So while we don’t fit neatly into one category, for instance, given our studios — Gimlet, Parcast, and The Ringer — where we are the publisher, I think our relationship with Rogan is clearly that of a platform, but to be clear, Joe is held to the same standards, rules, and policies that every creator on our platform is held to, no matter how big or how small, no matter how much we pay for that content. And creators like Joe, they know how to walk really close to the lines, and sometimes they cross those lines, and when it’s in violation of our policies, we act.

And there are a number of Joe Rogan episodes that you won’t find on Spotify because [they come] in violation of our rules. And we have a history here. We’ve long had content on our platform that gets into tough, tough [areas], like violence, misogyny, and even murder. So carefully allowing for greater expression isn’t new territory for us.

And we do see an opportunity to further educate creators on our policies, which is what we’re aiming [to do] with our new accountability efforts in our creator tools. So even if you can appreciate why we did this and the importance it had for us, and now understand why we consider our role in the Joe Rogan episodes and podcast as a platform and not as a publisher, I realized that the association with Joe Rogan is still a hard pill for many to swallow.

And I understand the premise that because we have an exclusive deal with him, it’s really easy to conclude we endorse every word he says and believe the opinions expressed by his guests. That’s absolutely not the case. There are many things that Joe Rogan says that I strongly disagree with and find very offensive. But let me go back to what I said earlier, if you want even a shot at achieving our bold ambitions, it will mean having content on Spotify that many of us may not be proud to be associated with. Not anything goes, but there will be opinions, ideas, and beliefs that we disagree with strongly and even makes us angry or sad.

We now have 11 million creators, 3.6 million podcasts on our platform, and these numbers will only continue to increase, and that means that these issues will continue to persist as we welcome more and more voices and more dialogue.

So I think ultimately, this really comes down to two things. First, do we believe in our mission: 50 million creators and 1 billion users? And finally, are we willing to consistently enforce our policies on even the loudest and most popular voices on the platform? And I’m telling you, I believe both.

In closing, we will continue to invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities. And on this topic, you will hear more rather than less from us. So I wanted to end where I began. I know this is hard and that especially for those of you in historically marginalized communities, it feels deeply personal. And I truly wish there was something I could say today that will make you feel satisfied and address everyone’s concerns. But I know it’s not that simple. If we’re going to navigate these challenges together, we need your brilliance, your patience, and your thoughtful, constructive criticism. Thank you.