How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s hard to believe we’re just coming off the heels of the last big Olympic event in Tokyo, which took place in summer 2021. But the XXIV Olympic Winter Games are officially here, with the opening ceremony kicking off on Friday, February 4th.

Whether you’re planning to tune in with Peacock, watch with a cable subscription, find highlights through a streaming service, or are hoping to find it bundled in with your live cord-cutting solution, we gathered everything you need to know in order to stream the Olympic Games.

How to watch the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Coverage of the opening ceremony starts on Friday, February 4th, beginning at 6:30AM ET / 3:30AM PT. (Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the East Coast, and the event is scheduled for 8PM local time.) The event is being streamed live on NBC and Peacock.

If you miss it, the opening ceremony will be available on-demand on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app, though you will need a cable login for the latter options.

Where can I watch coverage of individual sports?

Peacock’s free tier will have clips and highlights. However, for those who want a more in-depth look at the games — including full event replays and live coverage — you’ll need to pony up for one of Peacock’s paid tiers: Peacock Premium ($5 per month) or Peacock Premium Plus ($10 per month).

Viewers will also be able to access coverage of the games through the NBC Sports App and on NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com. On NBC, primetime coverage will begin at 8PM ET on Monday through Friday and at 7PM ET on Sunday, per NBC Sports.

Where else can I find coverage of the Games?

Cord-cutters with existing live TV services will be able to view the Games wherever NBCU networks are available. A full schedule of specific coverage on individual channels can be found right here.

YouTube TV carries NBCU channels covering the Games, including USA, CNBC, and NBC. The service typically costs $65 per month, though it occasionally runs promotions that cut that cost for a specific period of time.

Hulu with Live TV will also be able to access the games live on NBCU channels as well as on-demand. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month ($76 per month without ads) but does include ESPN Plus and Disney Plus as well.

FuboTV will carry coverage of the Games live and on-demand through its partnership with NBCU. FuboTV currently starts at $65 per month.

Sling TV has two base plans, Orange and Blue (each costs $35 per month). Those with a Sling Blue plan (or a bundle that includes both) will be able to find coverage of the games on USA. Sling also has additional coverage through its News Extra add-on ($6 per month), which gives viewers access to CNBC. Local NBC affiliates are available through Sling Blue in select markets.

DIRECTV Stream will also carry coverage of the Games. Its plans start at around $70 per month.