Vergecast: Facebook’s decline of daily users and Spotify’s publisher versus platform debate

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where we discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on the show, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Alex Cranz, Ashley Carman, and Alex Heath discuss Meta’s rough week: Facebook reported its first-ever quarterly decline of daily users globally, along with lower-than-expected ad growth that sent its stock plunging roughly 20 percent. The crew discusses the takeaways from Meta’s earnings report and the company’s struggle to keep younger users on its platforms.

The crew also discusses Spotify’s response to the Joe Rogan controversy. This week, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek defended the company’s choice to work with Rogan and tried to explain why he believes Spotify is a combination of a platform and a publisher. The platform versus publisher debate has a long history on The Vergecast, and this episode is a healthy addition to that conversation.

There’s a whole lot more discussed on the show — including Sony buying game developer Bungie — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

Further reading: