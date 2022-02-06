Oppo’s next flagship phone leaks in full

After getting a glimpse at Oppo’s upcoming flagship phone in January (which is said to be called the Find X5 Pro), a new leak from WinFuture gives us a pretty solid picture of what to expect, both in terms of design and technical specifications.

As mentioned by the previous leak, WinFuture indicates the Find X5 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Alongside the top-of-the-line CPU could be a Qualcomm Adreno 730 graphics chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device is also rumored to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440px and a refresh rate of 120Hz. WinFuture also found that the phone may come with a 5,000mAH battery pack, in addition to having 80W fast-charging capabilities.

While the device may house a 32MP front-facing camera, there are three camera sensors on the back: a 50MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto camera. There’s also some text written on the phone’s rear camera that says “Powered by MariSilicon X,” referring to Oppo’s in-house NPU used for image processing. This only corroborates last month’s leak, which shows the MariSilicon X mentioned in the device’s settings.

Pricing information still hasn’t been confirmed, but WinFuture predicts a price tag of over 1,200€ (~$1,375). Like its predecessor, the Find X3 Pro, the Find X5 Pro is expected to become available in Europe.

So far, the Find X5 Pro is sounding a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro, which makes sense considering OnePlus said that Oppo would become a sub-brand last year. The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in China in January (with the US and European release date TBD), and also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch display, and support for 80W charging. Like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Find X5 Pro is also supposed to have a camera system created in partnership with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad.