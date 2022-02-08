Samsung Unpacked 2022: all the news and rumors about the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8

Samsung is holding its Unpacked event on February 9th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT, where it’s expected to announce its Galaxy S22 line of phones, alongside new Tab S8 tablets. The leaks and rumors (and hints from Samsung itself) make it seem unlikely that we’ll be seeing a new Galaxy Note, but we could see an S22 Ultra that’s more Note-like than ever.

In comparison to the made-over Ultra, the upgrades to the S22 and S22 Plus will likely be more iterative: upgraded cameras, brighter screens, etc. Samsung typically uses two different chipsets for the Galaxy S series, and rumors suggest that the North American version will have the latest Snapdragon flagship chip, while in Europe, Samsung will probably include its own Exynos 2200, which features AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics.

Samsung also seems ready to launch an updated Tab S8 series of tablets, given a leaked press release and an image of the tablet that appeared on Samsung’s own site. The Plus and Ultra versions of the tablets will likely have OLED displays, including a notch on the Ultra. The press release also indicates that Samsung will be launching keyboards and a pen accessory to go alongside the Ultra.

Whether you’re looking for a new phone or tablet, or if you just want to see if Samsung’s going to do something completely unexpected this year, you can keep up to date on all the news from this year’s Unpacked event right here.