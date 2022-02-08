 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter finally agrees that 1x is not the only speed for watching a video

Twitter is testing playback speed options on the web and Android

By Jay Peters
You’ll be able to watch videos faster or slower than normal.
Image: Twitter

Twitter is testing video playback speed options on Android and the web, the company announced Tuesday. Finally! I am one of those sickos that cranks up the playback speed on every YouTube video and podcast to 1.5x or 2x speed, and I’ve been waiting for years for the ability to do so on Twitter.

For those that are in the test, it appears that you’ll see a little gear when watching a video that you can click or tap on to access the different speed options. Based on Twitter’s announcement tweet, it looks like you can watch a video at as slow as 0.25x speed or as fast as 2x.

Unfortunately for me, I might have to wait just a bit longer to try the feature out. I don’t appear to have access to the test yet on the web, and I can’t access it on mobile since I have an iPhone. Twitter didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about how big the test is or when it might be available on iOS, so it seems I’ll be stuck in 1x hell for the foreseeable future.

