Disney Plus just experimented with its first livestream

Disney Plus is experimenting with live streams, dedicating its first to Academy Award nominations.

“We performed a test for live streaming capabilities on Disney+ in the U.S. with this morning’s Academy Award nominations,” the company told The Verge in a statement. “We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers.”

This was Disney’s first live test and was accessible by all Disney Plus subscribers in the US, company spokesperson Kristie Adler told The Verge. The company did not have any further details to share about livestreaming in the future. The news of Disney’s first livestreaming event was previously reported by TechCrunch.

While Disney declined to offer more information about whether its tentpole streaming service would be offering more livestreamed events outside of the Oscars, it makes sense that a company with livestreaming sister services like Hulu and ESPN Plus would experiment with live events.

The company said that it is looking into “the possibilities” of what live content could potentially look like for Disney Plus, adding that “our world-renowned content is a natural extension” of years of experience in the live content space.