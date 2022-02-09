Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on May 25th

Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to stream on May 25th, the company announced Wednesday. The series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role after playing the iconic Jedi across the prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005. Joining McGregor will be Hayden Christensen, who’s playing Anakin Skywalker after his transformation into Darth Vader, as well as series newcomers Moses Ingram and Kumali Nanjiani.

Beyond its cast, plot details on Obi-Wan Kenobi have been relatively thin. We know it’ll be set roughly 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and will see Obi-Wan watching over a young Luke Skywalker on his home planet of Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 9, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is part of a growing collection of live-action Star Wars shows produced for Disney’s streaming service. These kicked off with 2019’s The Mandalorian, which was followed up with The Book of Boba Fett in late 2021. Other shows announced include Andor, following Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, Ahsoka, Lando, and The Acolyte, many of which are set to tell interconnected stories with similar characters re-appearing between them.