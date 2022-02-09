Google Duo gets new co-watching and collaboration features on Galaxy S22

New live sharing features, including the ability to watch videos together and view the same online whiteboard, are coming to Google Duo on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 devices and Tab S8 tablets. Google and Samsung announced the new features during the launch event for Samsung’s new flagship phones and tablets. As well as Galaxy smartphones, the feature is also coming to Pixel devices, according to Engadget.

Google says Duo’s live sharing feature works across many popular apps including Jamboard, the company’s collaborative whiteboard software that lets up to 50 people write and draw on the same surface. Other supported apps include YouTube for watching videos together, Google Maps, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Gallery. Non-Samsung and Google smartphones won’t be able to share their apps on a call, but they’ll still be able to watch along.

Google Duo has supported screen sharing on Android for a while, but previously, it’s been limited to one-on-one calls. The new functionality is more expansive and appears designed to compete with Apple’s SharePlay feature for FaceTime on iOS. Samsung says the new Duo feature is accessible from the new live sharing menu in the Duo call screen.