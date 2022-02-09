How to watch Nintendo’s big 40-minute Direct

It’s time for the next Nintendo Direct, which means it’s also time to dust off that bingo card of Nintendo-related announcements. This 40-minute presentation is airing on Wednesday, February 9th, at 5PM ET / 2PM PT, and there are, frankly, so many games that we're hoping to see. Perhaps Hollow Knight: Silksong will make its awaited return with a release date in tow, or maybe we’ll get some more gameplay footage of Bayonetta 3.

Nintendo has a lot of other big games slated to come out in 2022 that could see the spotlight in this presentation. Games like Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will likely get a mention, as they are releasing in the next couple of months. But it’d be great to get even a few more details (and perhaps an official name) for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It made a stunning appearance at E3 2021, and we’re excited to see more. Splatoon 3 also has a 2022 release date.

I’m always crossing my fingers for any news whatsoever on Metroid Prime 4, but it’s already been nearly five years since its original announcement (and three years since its troubled development was rebooted), so what’s another year?

Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?

This Nintendo Direct, like all of Nintendo’s pre-recorded streams, will be available to watch on a few platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the YouTube link at the top of this post, and it will begin promptly at the event’s starting time (5PM ET on Wednesday, February 9th).