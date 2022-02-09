How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 livestream

Samsung is holding a Galaxy Unpacked event this Wednesday, February 9th, at 10AM ET / 7AM PT, where it is expected to reveal the latest flagship Galaxy S22 devices, which may include a proper replacement for the Galaxy Note series that we missed in 2021.

The virtual event will not only go out to viewers as a livestreamed video but will also be broadcast as a metaverse experience using the Decentraland platform. The experience is called Samsung 837X and is based on the company’s real-world flagship exhibition center located on 837 Washington Street in New York City. Samsung is leaning into metaverse experiences, as it held its first Samsung 837X metaverse event last month for CES, in addition to separate interactive experiences using the Zepeto platform.

When and where can I watch Samsung Unpacked 2022?

The keynote starts at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on Wednesday, February 9th. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube and Newsroom pages, as well as on the company’s official TikTok and Twitter platforms.

In addition, the Galaxy Unpacked livestream can be seen on Facebook, Reddit, Twitch, and Amazon Live.

What about the metaverse?

If you want to watch the event within Samsung’s latest metaverse experience, you can either join as a guest or create a Decentraland account for a chance to win NFT prizes — which will also require you to have and link to a MetaMask wallet. For more details on the Samsung 837X metaverse experience, check out the event page. You’ll need to use Firefox or Chrome as your web browser.

Will Samsung be offering preorders?

For the Samsung faithful, the company is offering advance preorders for its new products through the end of Wednesday, February 9th, on this page. Those who reserve early can get $50 in Samsung credits for other products and exclusive offers.

