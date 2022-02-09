Microsoft says it will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation ‘beyond the existing agreement’

Microsoft says the Call of Duty franchise and other popular cross-platform Activision Blizzard games will remain available on PlayStation if and when its $68.7 billion acquisition goes through.

“To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision,” Microsoft says. “And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”

The company also said it plans on “taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform.” The announcement comes as Microsoft plans to introduce Open App Store Principles, which Microsoft says will promote competition in app stores as regulators close in anticompetitive behavior.

There’s one notable exception to its Open App Store plans, however — the Xbox Store. According to Microsoft, “Gaming consoles, specifically, are sold to gamers at a loss to establish a robust and viable ecosystem for game developers. The costs are recovered later through revenue earned in the dedicated console store.”

Developing...